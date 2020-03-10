Cooke, Mary Lou passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 7th at the age of 79. She was born to Jeff and Ida Schenk on June 5th, 1940 in Hays, KS. Mary Lou was married to Patrick Cooke on February 8th, 1964. They were blessed with 12 beautiful children, most of whom she raised on her own after Pat's death in 1987. Mary Lou has left a legacy of strong and independent children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and will be remembered fondly by several honorary Cooke kids. Her Catholic faith was a cornerstone of her life and guided all of her decisions. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jeff and Ida Schenk; brothers, Bob and Jim; sisters, Carolyn and Jackie; husband, Patrick and son, Donald. Survived by brothers, John and Phil; sisters, Theresa (Mike) Green, Joanne (Larry) Ehrlich and Cottie Black; sons, Ed, Michael (Diane), Jim (Maggie), John (Joni), Andy (Hannie); daughters, Theresa (Mike) Chadwick, Carolyn (Paul) Bland, Patty, Mary Jo (Mike) Worthington, Katie (Toney) Turner, Jenny (Joe) Huard; 20 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Rosary at 6:00 PM Thursday, March 12 and Funeral at 10:00 AM Friday, March 13, both at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, Wichita. Memorials may be sent to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 124 N. Roosevelt St., Wichita, KS 67208. Services in care of Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 10, 2020