Service Information Ebersole Mortuary Llc 219 Spring Ave Conway Springs , KS 67031 (620)-456-2226

Ervin, Mary Lou (Leddy) 92, recently of Wichita, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 at the St. Lukes Hospice House in Kansas City after a brief hospital stay. She leaves behind two children; her daughter, Carmen (Ervin) Schultz and her husband, Michael Schultz; her son, William J. Ervin, Jr. and his wife, Anhindanang (Nguyen) Ervin: five grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. Lou was born in Conway Springs, Kansas November 2, 1926 to John Leddy and Juanita Blanche (Hasty) Leddy, She enjoyed early childhood on their farm until the family moved into town in her teen years. She met her husband, "Willie" (at the time) in the 5th grade and shortly after graduating from Conway Springs H.S. in 1944, they married on March 6th, 1945. Living in Wichita, Bill and Lou owned and operated the Town and Country Market on South Broadway for over thirteen years. Moving to Arvada, Colorado in 1966, they continued in the grocery business in Wheat Ridge, Colorado until they moved back to Wichita in 1974. Lou had also taken up furniture sales and interior decorating. She pursued this second, long and productive career at Horton's Furniture in West Wichita until her retirement in her 70's. Loving to travel, she was able to visit most of the states including Hawaii, as well as travel to England, Italy, and Spain where she enjoyed the food and the fashion. Her hobbies of travel, bridge, and book club, as well as family visits kept her busy during retirement. "Lou" was preceded in death by her husband, William J. Ervin, Sr. in 2000, her parents and her siblings: Dorothy Graham, Betty Napier and Myron Parisho. Lou was a long time member of Grace Presbyterian Church in Wichita. A private burial is planned for her in Conway Springs Cemetery, Conway Springs, Kansas. A Memorial Service will be held for her in Wichita, to be announced later this summer. Arrangements are by Ebersole Mortuary, Conway Springs, Kansas. Online condolences and guest book are available at

