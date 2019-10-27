Etherington, Mary Lou Age 89, passed away October 18, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Richard; sons, Glenn (Cheri) and Chuck (Joni) Etherington; and seven grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Bertha Allen, and her son, Andy Etherington. Memorial service will be at 4:00 p.m. on November 3, 2019 at Grace Presbyterian Church, 5002 E Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67208. A memorial has been established with Grace Presbyterian Church. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 27, 2019