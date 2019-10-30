Mary Lou Etherington (1930 - 2019)
  • "Such a gentleman he was. I respected the kindness he..."
    - Becky Miller
  • "To a lovely and gracious woman. May she rest in peace with..."
    - Becky Miller
  • "I am so sorry for your loss. Prayers for your family."
    - Lori Breitenstein (Walters)
  • "I am so terribly sorry to hear this sad news. Dick was such..."
    - Janet Davis
  • "May your hearts be filled with memories."
    - Sheryl Starns
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
1411 N. Broadway
Wichita, KS
67214
(316)-262-4422
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
4:00 PM
Grace Presbyterian Church
5002 E Douglas Ave
Wichita, KS
View Map
Etherington, Mary Lou Age 89, passed away October 18, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Richard; sons, Glenn (Cheri) and Chuck (Joni) Etherington; and seven grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Bertha Allen, and her son, Andy Etherington. Memorial service will be at 4:00 p.m. on November 3, 2019 at Grace Presbyterian Church, 5002 E Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67208. A memorial has been established with Grace Presbyterian Church. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 30, 2019
