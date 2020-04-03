Greenen, Mary Lou age 96, passed away on March 28, 2020 at Presbyterian Manor. She was born in Kansas City, MO to Harper and Emma (McManemin) Dougan. Mary Lou was a bookkeeper for General Mills (KC) and retired from Auto Inn Wrecker Service (Wichita). In recent years she enjoyed playing many different card games with her friends at Maple Gardens Village. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Jerome, Charles and Delbert, and her husband Thomas. She is survived by her daughter Karen Greenen (Pat Hollister) of Wichita. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 3, 2020