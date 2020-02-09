MULVANE-Wilson, Mary Lou Age 75, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m., Sunday, February 9, with family greeting friends 5 to 7 p.m., Smith Mortuary, 501 SE Louis Blvd, Mulvane. Recitation of the Rosary will be held at 9:30 a.m., Monday, February 10, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., both at St. Michael Catholic Church, 525 E. Main, Mulvane. Mary Lou is preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Agnes Eck. Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Joseph; her children, Melissa (Kent) Siruta, Greg (Cathi) Wilson, Mark (Karla) Wilson, Denise (Mark) Woods, Chris (Jeff Damitz) Wilson; brothers, John (Kathy) Eck, Mike (Rita) Eck; sister, Elene (Mike) Hubka; grandchildren, Loree Reinert, Brandon Siruta, Courtney Parsons, Stephanie Duncan, Ashley Koppelmann, Blake Wilson, Jordan Wilson, Eric Woods, Emily Woods; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Austin, Aubree, Jade, Kyrie and Elliot. A memorial has been established with the , 1820 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67214. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 9, 2020