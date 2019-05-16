Guest Book View Sign Service Information Koup Family Funeral Home 121 N Oak St Eureka , KS 67045 (620)-583-5575 Send Flowers Notice

EUREKA-Casey, Mary Louise (Rozell) mother and dear friend to all, peacefully left this world, Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Eureka Nursing Center in Eureka, KS, at the age of 93. Mary was born August 6, 1925, in Chadwick, MO, the daughter of Ray and Sallie (Cross) Rozell. She grew up in Garrison, MO, and attended Chadwick High School. After two years at Missouri State University and later at Wichita State University, she received both her Bachelors and Masters in Education. On April 9, 1949, she was united in marriage to Lawrence Wayne Casey, in Springfield, MO. To this union three children were born. Wayne preceded her in death on September 30, 2018. She is survived by her children: Mickey Casey and Marty Casey of Fall River, KS; and Renee Casey Burns of Lockhart, TX; five grandchildren: Derek Casey, Trevor Casey, Steven Burns, Melissa Burns Bourque, and Megan Casey; seven great-grandchildren; and two brothers: James and Joe Rozell. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wayne Casey; and a brother, Billy Rae Rozell. Her favorite verse was "I am only human, I'm just a woman. Help me believe all I can be, And all that I am. Show me the stairway, that I have to climb. Lord for my sake, teach me to take one day at a time." I Cremation has been effected. Inurnment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Good Shepherd Hospice at

