Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Louise (Riner) Falconbridge. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Falconbridge, Mary Louise (Riner) Schoolteacher, musician, and faithful Christian, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Visitation Friday, May 31, 2019, 6-8 pm at Resthaven Mortuary. Celebration of Life, 10 am Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Olivet Baptist Church, 3440 W 13th in Wichita, KS. Internment at Resthaven. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Edward H. Falconbridge; parents, Henry and Josephine (Haines) Riner; brothers, Warren Riner, Richard Riner, Carroll Riner, and Marion Riner; sisters, Marjorie Prokes and Ruth Hennessee; and son-in-law, Larry Duerksen. Survived by her brother, Harold (Janice) Riner of Camdenton, MO; son, Roger W. Falconbridge of Wichita, KS; daughters, Rosemary (Steve) Miller of Wichita, KS; Kathy Duerksen of Dinuba, CA; Melinda (John) Martyn of Towanda, KS; 4 grandsons, David (Tami) Martyn of Weatherford, OK; Bryan (Julie) Miller of Wichita, KS; Phillip (Stephanie) Martyn of Wichita, KS; 15 great-grandchildren with 1 more debuting in October; and many nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions in Mary's name can be sent to Olivet Baptist Church or the . For full obituary, please visit



Falconbridge, Mary Louise (Riner) Schoolteacher, musician, and faithful Christian, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Visitation Friday, May 31, 2019, 6-8 pm at Resthaven Mortuary. Celebration of Life, 10 am Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Olivet Baptist Church, 3440 W 13th in Wichita, KS. Internment at Resthaven. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Edward H. Falconbridge; parents, Henry and Josephine (Haines) Riner; brothers, Warren Riner, Richard Riner, Carroll Riner, and Marion Riner; sisters, Marjorie Prokes and Ruth Hennessee; and son-in-law, Larry Duerksen. Survived by her brother, Harold (Janice) Riner of Camdenton, MO; son, Roger W. Falconbridge of Wichita, KS; daughters, Rosemary (Steve) Miller of Wichita, KS; Kathy Duerksen of Dinuba, CA; Melinda (John) Martyn of Towanda, KS; 4 grandsons, David (Tami) Martyn of Weatherford, OK; Bryan (Julie) Miller of Wichita, KS; Phillip (Stephanie) Martyn of Wichita, KS; 15 great-grandchildren with 1 more debuting in October; and many nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions in Mary's name can be sent to Olivet Baptist Church or the . For full obituary, please visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/wichita-ks/mary-falconbridge-8724516 Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.