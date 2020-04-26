Kutz, Mary Louise age 63, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020. No visitation. A family graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 29, at the Douglass Cemetery. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Mary is preceded in death by her parents, David and Medrith Whitney. Survivors include her husband, Russell; children, April Unruh (Max), of Baldwin City, Karen Cornejo (Frank), of Wellington, Jordan Little (Jerry), Eureka Springs, AR, and Jaden Kutz, of Douglass; sister, Beth Strothman (Randy), of Manhattan; grandchildren, Shelby, Kooper, Kyra, Sirius, Azlyn, Maya, Presley, Marley, Graham, Tessa and Braden; and her mother-in-law, Verlene Kutz, of Valley Center. Memorials have been established with the Douglass United Methodist Church, 203 S. Willow, Douglass, KS 67039 and the Mid America Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 2020 W 89th Street, Suite 100, Leawood, KS 66206. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 26, 2020