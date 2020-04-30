Littlejohn, Mary Louise 96, passed away April 28, 2020. She was born to Vera F. Dodson (Murphy) and Floyd Dodson in Arkansas City, Kansas, on March 30, 1924. She is survived by her spouse Harold R. Littlejohn, children Pat Truesdell, Bob Wiechman (Nancy), Gary Littlejohn (Joann), Harold D. Littlejohn (Ruby) Mike Littlejohn (Mary). She had many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and loved all of them. She was a great fan of the Wichita Wings Soccer team and Racing at 81 Speedway. Private Family graveside service at Old Mission Cemetery Friday, May 1st, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 30, 2020