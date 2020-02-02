CLEARWATER-Stockhaus, Mary Louise age 91, ret. USD 264 custodian, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020. Visitation with family present, 1-3pm, Sun, Webb-Shinkle Mortuary. Graveside Services, 1pm, Mon, Clearwater Cemetery. Preceded by husband, Karl; parents, George and Bessie (Collings) Brock. Survivors: sons, Steven (Jevlyn) Stockhaus, Jay Stockhaus, all of Clearwater; daughter, Tammy (Mark) Jackson of Wichita; grandchildren, Lance Stockhaus, Marissa Holliman, and Alex Jackson; great-grandchild, Pyper Stockhaus. Memorial: Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202. www.wsmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 2, 2020