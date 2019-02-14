Mary M. Lawyer

Lawyer, Mary M. passed away February 11, 2019 in Wichita, Kansas. She was born January 1, 1926 to Zach and Minnie Laughary in Sapulpa, Oklahoma. Mary was a retired LPN with Riverside Hospital; she loved quilting; fishing for trout at Roaring River State Park and reading. She was preceded in death by her 1st husband, Weldon Herbert in 1995; 2nd husband, Albert Lawyer in 2016; parents, Zach and Minnie Laughary and 10 brothers and sisters. Mary is survived by her son, Fred (Tracy) Herbert; daughters, Cheryl (Larry) Kessinger and Pamela (Dave) Fouts. A funeral service will be Friday, February 15, 1:30 P.M. at Old Mission Mortuary with an entombment to follow at Wichita Park Mausoleum. The family asks for No Flowers instead for donations to worldbibleschool.net.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 14, 2019
