Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary M. Lawyer. View Sign

Lawyer, Mary M. passed away February 11, 2019 in Wichita, Kansas. She was born January 1, 1926 to Zach and Minnie Laughary in Sapulpa, Oklahoma. Mary was a retired LPN with Riverside Hospital; she loved quilting; fishing for trout at Roaring River State Park and reading. She was preceded in death by her 1st husband, Weldon Herbert in 1995; 2nd husband, Albert Lawyer in 2016; parents, Zach and Minnie Laughary and 10 brothers and sisters. Mary is survived by her son, Fred (Tracy) Herbert; daughters, Cheryl (Larry) Kessinger and Pamela (Dave) Fouts. A funeral service will be Friday, February 15, 1:30 P.M. at Old Mission Mortuary with an entombment to follow at Wichita Park Mausoleum. The family asks for No Flowers instead for donations to



Lawyer, Mary M. passed away February 11, 2019 in Wichita, Kansas. She was born January 1, 1926 to Zach and Minnie Laughary in Sapulpa, Oklahoma. Mary was a retired LPN with Riverside Hospital; she loved quilting; fishing for trout at Roaring River State Park and reading. She was preceded in death by her 1st husband, Weldon Herbert in 1995; 2nd husband, Albert Lawyer in 2016; parents, Zach and Minnie Laughary and 10 brothers and sisters. Mary is survived by her son, Fred (Tracy) Herbert; daughters, Cheryl (Larry) Kessinger and Pamela (Dave) Fouts. A funeral service will be Friday, February 15, 1:30 P.M. at Old Mission Mortuary with an entombment to follow at Wichita Park Mausoleum. The family asks for No Flowers instead for donations to worldbibleschool.net Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close