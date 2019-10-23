Tatom, Mary Mae Age 87, passed away October 21, 2019, born July 12, 1932 to Richard and Helen Todd. Mary was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend that will be dearly missed. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Pearl Thompson; and brothers, Richard and John Todd. Mary is survived by husband of 57 years, Clint Tatom; daughters, Diana (Randy) Vaughn and Tina (Mike) Smith; siblings, Frank Todd, Dorene Wendt, Nadene Zakovich, and Ruth Todd; 5 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren. Funeral Service will be held 3:30pm, Saturday, October 26, 2019 with visitation 1 hour prior, both at Resthaven Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 23, 2019