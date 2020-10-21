1/1
Mary Marcelline (Patry) Blasi
1934 - 2020
Mary Marcelline (Patry) Blasi
December 27, 1934 - October 17, 2020
Colwich, Kansas - Mary Marcelline (Patry) Blasi, 85, passed away on October 17, 2020. She was born in Colwich, KS on December 27, 1934 to the late William and Kathryn (Green) Patry. She married Lawrence Blasi on November 28, 1953. He precedes her in death. She is survived by her sons; Daniel and Teri Blasi, Larry Blasi, Greg and Vicky Blasi; daughters Brenda and David Weber, Karen and Kelly Liles; sisters Angela and Richard Molitor, Kathy and Don Focke; grandsons Stephen Weber, Steven Wood, Chase Blasi, Kevin Liles, Kurtis Liles, Kody Liles; granddaughters Alexandra Blasi, Chelsea Blasi, Barbara Weber, Dana Setchell and 6 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. at Wulf-Ast Mortuary Chapel, Colwich, KS; Rosary held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. and Funeral Mass held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., both at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Colwich, KS. Memorial established with Sacred Heart Memorial Fund or Phoenix Hospice. Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Colwich, KS.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wulf-Ast Mortuary
213 W Wichita Ave
Colwich, KS 67030
(316) 796-0894
