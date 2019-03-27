SEVERY-Hukle, Mary Margaret (Margie) Taliaferro age 91, of Severy, KS, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Greenwood County Hospital in Eureka, KS. Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 26, 2019, 5-7pm at Countryside Funeral Home, 206 E. Washington, Howard, KS. Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 1:30 pm at the First United Methodist Church in Severy, KS. There will be a private family burial to follow. Following burial, friends are invited to a reception at the church annex. Memorials in Mary Margaret's name can be made to West Elk Scholarship Fund, and can be mailed to or left with the funeral home. Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 206 E. Washington, PO Box 1233, Howard, KS 67349.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 27, 2019