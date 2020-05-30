Mehl, Mary Margaret 74, retired banker, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020. Rosary, 9:30 a.m., followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m., both Monday, June 1, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Preceded in death by her father, Ray Chipman, and mother, Maudie Mickell. Survivors: husband, Doug; son, Brian (Julie) Mehl of Overland Park, KS; daughter, Melanie (Rick) Vandenberg of Lenexa, KS; grandchildren, Zoie Mehl and John and James Vandenberg. Mary was known as a friend to all. She had a way of making people comfortable and starting conversations with strangers. She loved the simple things in life and spending time with her family. In retirement, she discovered a love for gardening and was honored as a Master Gardener Emeritus in 2019. Her and Doug enjoyed many adventures in their red corvette. They loved to travel all over the country, but she always made her way to Kansas City to cheer on her grandkids in whatever activity they may be doing. She will be greatly missed by her loving family and friends. Memorials established with Catholic Charities, 437 N. Topeka, Wichita, KS 67202 and Serenity Hospice Care, 9415 E. Harry, Suite 306, Wichita, KS 67207. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 30, 2020.