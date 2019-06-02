Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Marvel (Kantz) Chase. View Sign Service Information Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc. 6555 EAST CENTRAL Wichita , KS 67206-1924 (316)-682-4553 Send Flowers Notice

Chase, Mary Marvel (Kantz) passed peacefully on May 29, 2019 at home in Wichita, KS. She lived most of her 99 years in Kansas. Her husband of 38 years, Maurice E. Chase preceded her passing. She attended Wichita East High School, Southwestern College, Kansas State, Emporia State and Wichita State earning her bachelor and Master degrees. Her parents were both educators and she followed in their footsteps teaching in Kansas, largely in the Andover School District until her retirement. While at Andover, she inspired the creation of Trojan Night, enjoyed sponsoring Student Council and encouraged all her students to excel. Chosen by her peers, she was honored with the Master Teacher of Kansas Award. Mary Marvel loved singing in the choir at First United Methodist Church for 81 years. She was an active member of First Church all her adult life. She enjoyed traveling on working mission trips to different parts of the world. She was enthusiastic about University Methodist Women and her 50-50 class, taught Vacation Bible School, Sunday School and was a leader with the Methodist youth group. Over the years, she was actively involved in leadership with numerous organizations including Twentieth Century Club, Music Club, Wichita Story League, Girl Scouts, Melodears, American Association of University Women and Kansas Public Employment Retirement System. Survived by her children, Barbara (Mike), Ken (Glecy), Nancy (Terry); 5 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, June 8, 2019 at First United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials can be made to the Chase Scholarship Fund at First United Methodist Church, 330 N. Broadway St., Wichita, KS 67202. Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at:

Chase, Mary Marvel (Kantz) passed peacefully on May 29, 2019 at home in Wichita, KS. She lived most of her 99 years in Kansas. Her husband of 38 years, Maurice E. Chase preceded her passing. She attended Wichita East High School, Southwestern College, Kansas State, Emporia State and Wichita State earning her bachelor and Master degrees. Her parents were both educators and she followed in their footsteps teaching in Kansas, largely in the Andover School District until her retirement. While at Andover, she inspired the creation of Trojan Night, enjoyed sponsoring Student Council and encouraged all her students to excel. Chosen by her peers, she was honored with the Master Teacher of Kansas Award. Mary Marvel loved singing in the choir at First United Methodist Church for 81 years. She was an active member of First Church all her adult life. She enjoyed traveling on working mission trips to different parts of the world. She was enthusiastic about University Methodist Women and her 50-50 class, taught Vacation Bible School, Sunday School and was a leader with the Methodist youth group. Over the years, she was actively involved in leadership with numerous organizations including Twentieth Century Club, Music Club, Wichita Story League, Girl Scouts, Melodears, American Association of University Women and Kansas Public Employment Retirement System. Survived by her children, Barbara (Mike), Ken (Glecy), Nancy (Terry); 5 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, June 8, 2019 at First United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials can be made to the Chase Scholarship Fund at First United Methodist Church, 330 N. Broadway St., Wichita, KS 67202. Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close