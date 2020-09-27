Mary Maxine White
February 12, 1945 - September 25, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Born on February 12, 1945, in Wichita, Kansas, and passed away September 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale; mother and father, Beatrice and Wiley Reed; biological father, William H. Grogan; sister, Norma Evans; brothers, Dick and Bobby Tiberghien. Mary grew up in Wichita and graduated from West Wichita High School in 1963. She met the love of her life, Dale, in 1960, when she and her friend, Karen, stopped by for a coke at the gas station where Dale worked. Dale went into the Marines after they started dating and they spent time apart when he went overseas to Vietnam for 13 months. Their love endured separation and struggles as they found their way. They were married in December of 1962. They eventually returned to Wichita where they finished raising their two boys, David and Scott. Mary was a strong person that dealt with many struggles, including losing Dale in 1999. She worked at a variety of places throughout her life, including the Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Kansas District YMCA, Union National Bank and Security Abstract and Title Company from which she retired in 2005. She was there for her grandchildren, Lizzie and Caleb, through holidays, birthdays and high school graduations. She enjoyed Wichita State Basketball, music, crossword puzzles and trivia games. She loved taking care of the home that she and Dale had bought and raised their boys in. She loved all things Wichita, especially the Keeper of the Plains. Mary is survived by her sons, David and his companion, Susan Winter, of Monrovia, California, Scott and wife, Christy, and grandchildren Caleb and Lizzie White of Wichita. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wichita Children's Home or Kansas Humane Society may be made in Mary's memory. Graveside inurnment service, 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 3, at Wichita Park Cemetery. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Online tributes via www.dlwichita.com