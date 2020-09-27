1/1
Mary Melhorn
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Melhorn
January 14, 1929 - September 16, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Mary Louise Woody Melhorn, 91, died September 16, 2020, at Larksfield Place Health Care Center in Wichita, KS. Mary was born in Oakland, CA, to Carl and Mary Woody. She earned a Bachelor's degree with a double major in Music and Education from LaVerne College, CA. It was there she met J. Jack Melhorn, her husband of 71 years. Mary's lifelong love of music started as a teenager, playing the piano at church and continued until retiring June 2019 after 40 years as organist at the Emporia Presbyterian Church. The family moved to Kansas when Jack became president of McPherson College. Mary enjoyed her role as "President's Wife," supporting family and college community activities. Throughout the years, she taught elementary school, continuing to teach after Jack's retirement at Emporia State University. Mary was a faithful sister of PEO, docent at the William Allen White House and active in Retired Teachers, Tea &Talk, Camera Club, a Bridge group and a weekday morning coffee group with Jack. Mary graciously provided pipe organ lessons at the church to local ESU students. With a passion for knitting, she made beautiful Christmas stockings for the family and hundreds of prayer shawls. Mary was known for her dedication, quiet strength and steadfast support of family and friends. Mary is predeceased by her husband, Jack Melhorn, parents, brother, Carl Woody, and grandson, Aaron Melhorn. Survivors include her sons and daughter; J. Mark (Katherine) Melhorn of Wichita, KS; Linda (Randall) Melhorn Gilbert of Newmarket, Ontario, and Kent (Ginna) Melhorn of Sugar Land, TX; her grandchildren, John (Julie) Melhorn, Hannah Melhorn, Connor Gilbert, Emily Gilbert, Mitchell (Mary Drake) Melhorn, Lexi (Tim) Smelcer, and Madison Melhorn; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Luke, and Eliza Melhorn; and other extended family. Memorial gifts may be made to Emporia Presbyterian Church, 802 Commercial St., Emporia, KS 66801. Downing and Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS 67206-1924
(316) 682-4553
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 25, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved