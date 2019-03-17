Phillips, Mary P. 86, retired Registered Nurse, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Born on March 22, 1932 in Wichita, Kansas to Andrew Joseph and Jessie Margaret (MacDonald) Price. Preceded in death by her parents and husband, Neil Phillips. Survivors: sister, Katherine Toon, daughter, Mary (Larry) Holzman, Georgia (Larry) DeVader; 4 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Rosary: 1 p.m. Tuesday (March 19); Mass: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, both at St. Peter The Apostle Catholic Church, 11000 Southwest Blvd., Wichita 67215. Memorials to Better Choice, 3007 E. Central Ave, Wichita 67214 or to the Church.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 17, 2019