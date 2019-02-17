Mary Pat Hull

Hull, Mary Pat 72, died Tuesday, February 12, 2019. Rosary will be at 7:00 pm, Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Memorial Mass will be at 10:00 am, Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at Church of the Magdalen Catholic Church. Preceded in death by her husband, Jack Lee Hull; parents, Benjamin and Catherine Mackiewicz; brother, Benjamin Mackiewicz, Jr. Survived by her sons, Bryan "B.J." Hull, Timothy P. Hull. A memorial has been established with: Wichita Children's Home, 7271 E. 37th St. N., Wichita, KS, 67226 (www.wch.org). Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 17, 2019
