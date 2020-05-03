Malone, Mary Patricia 61, left this earth to watch over us from Heaven on April 25, 2020. She was born March 28, 1959, in Wichita to Shirley and Robert Malone. She was the 3rd born child out of 10; 3 brothers and 6 sisters, which made for a busy childhood. Mary moved to Andover in the 3rd grade and graduated high school in 1977. She took classes at Bryan Institute and found she was a caretaker by nature and worked for 4 families for 30 years. She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. Mary loved being helpful and was always great with children. Her kindness and love will live in all of our memories and her amazing patience will be forever missed! Mary was preceded in death by her father, Robert in 1986 and her sister, Cynthia Noble in 2019. Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 11am, a gathering to honor Mary will be held at a family member's home - 419 W. Mike St., Andover. Mary will be put to rest at Lakeview Mausoleum on Saturday, May 2, 2020.





