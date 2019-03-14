Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Pauline Bruss. View Sign

(89) was called home to be with our Lord March 10, 2019. Born in Palmyra, Mo June 12, 1929 to Thomas & Olive Carter. Known as Pauline Carter in her younger years growing up on a farm in northern MO. After graduating high school she moved to Chicago, eventually meeting her husband of nearly 50 years, Don Bruss. They married January 29, 1951. Mary was a loving wife, mother and dear friend. She loved dancing, gardening and boating. Active in 20th Century Cornelius, Women's Aero, Girl Scouts and New Neighbors League. Survived by children: Paula Wheatley, Donna Bruss, Beverly (Clayton) Jamison. Grandchildren: Catherine Wheatley, Kristen & Corey McGlynn, Ashley Phillips, Shawn & Lindsy Phillips and 8 great grandchildren with one on the way. Extended family: Erin & Andrew Johnson, Andy & Brooke Jamison. Predeceased by Thomas & Ollie Carter, Irene Carter, Dorinda & Burt Bergstrand. Funeral will be held at Grace Presbyterian Church, Wichita, KS @ 10:00 AM Friday, March 15. Graveside service following at Lakeview Cemetery. Memorials in Mary's name can be made at or Grace Presbyterian Church. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 14, 2019

Lakeview Funeral Home

