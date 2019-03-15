Bruss, Mary Pauline (89) was called home to be with our Lord March 10, 2019. Born in Palmyra, Mo June 12, 1929 to Thomas & Olive Carter. Known as Pauline Carter in her younger years growing up on a farm in northern MO. After graduating high school she moved to Chicago, eventually meeting her husband of nearly 50 years, Don Bruss. They married January 29, 1951. Mary was a loving wife, mother and dear friend. She loved dancing, gardening and boating. Active in 20th Century Cornelius, Women's Aero, Girl Scouts and New Neighbors League. Survived by children: Paula Wheatley, Donna Bruss, Beverly (Clayton) Jamison. Grandchildren: Catherine Wheatley, Kristen & Corey McGlynn, Ashley Phillips, Shawn & Lindsy Phillips and 8 great grandchildren with one on the way. Extended family: Erin & Andrew Johnson, Andy & Brooke Jamison. Predeceased by Thomas & Ollie Carter, Irene Carter, Dorinda & Burt Bergstrand. Funeral will be held at Grace Presbyterian Church, Wichita, KS @ 10:00 AM Friday, March 15. Graveside service following at Lakeview Cemetery. Memorials in Mary's name can be made at or Grace Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 15, 2019