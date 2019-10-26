COLWICH-Lies, Mary Regina 81, retired travel agent, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019. Rosary, 7:00 p.m., Monday, October 28; Funeral Mass, 10:00 am, Tuesday, October 29, both at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Colwich. Mary was a very active volunteer at A Better Choice. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Peter Lies; parents, Wilfred and Rita Hermes; siblings, Jean Schoenecker, Alvin and Kenneth Hermes. Survivors: sons, Alan (Teresa) Lies of Kechi, Chuck (Sharon) Lies of Douglass, Gary (Laura) Lies of Choctaw, OK; daughters, Dana (Carey) Darbyshire and Lisa (Todd) Howard, all of Wichita; 11 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren, and sister, Kathy Zwetzig of Bay City, MI. In lieu of flowers, memorial established with A Better Choice, 3007 E. Central, Wichita, KS 67214. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 26, 2019