Hanson, Mary Ruth (Orr) 87, retired Met Life computer programmer, educator and WSU tutor, died Monday, May 25, 2020. Graveside Service 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020 Spring Hill Cemetery, Conway Springs. Preceded by parents John and Neva (Stinson) Orr; sister Janice and brother Richard Orr. Survivors: daughters: Dawn Gilbert and Denise Hanson, son David Hanson all of Wichita; sister Della Shafer of Haysville; two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren: Memorial to True Church of the First Born. Ebersole Mortuary, Conway Springs.



