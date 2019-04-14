Kates, Mary Ruth Mary Ruth Kates passed on April 10, 2019 born in Wichita Ks. on August 3, 1933. She retired from St Joseph Hospital. Mary also worked at TG&Y, Leekers and ushered for "her" WSU Shockers. Survivors: son, Ronnie Ronald Eugene Kates, Fountain Valley, Ca.; Michael Harold Kates, Sr., Wichita, Richard Dale Kates (Monica), Aurora, Co.; daughters, Sheryl Lee Debnam (Jone), Peachtree City, Ga., Terrye Lynn Kates-Asher (Zoe), Wichita, Ks.; 14 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren. Family & Friends Visitation: 6 p.m., Tues., April 16, Jackson Mortuary Chapel. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m., Wed., April 17, Tabernacle Bible Church. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ruth Kates.
Jackson Mortuary Inc
1125 East 13th St. N.
Wichita, KS 67214
(316) 262-5431
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 14, 2019