DERBY-McLeland, Mary Sue (Rippy) age 85 of Derby, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. She was born to the late Byron and Mary (Stevenson) Rippy on December 31, 1934 in Odin, Illinois. Sue was an active member of the Woodlawn United Methodist Church in Derby for nearly 50 years. She was an avid reader, a tremendous cook and loved to crochet, needlepoint, knit, and playing bridge. Sue was preceded in death by her husband John E. McLeland, son Scott B. McLeland and brother William (Bill) F. Rippy. Sue is survived by her son J. Steven McLeland, granddaughters Emily Sue Mast and Sara Elaine Zeiner, sister Nancy (Rippy) Frimel, sister-in-law Barbara (Olson) Rippy, 6 nieces and 4 nephews. A memorial service will be held at Woodlawn United Methodist Church, Derby at 2pm on Saturday, February 1st. A graveside service will be held at Peaceful Valley Cemetery in Odin, Illinois in the spring. Memorials can be sent to Serenity Hospice at 9415 East Harry, Suite 306, Wichita, KS 67207 or to Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 431 S Woodlawn, Derby, Kansas 67037.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 29, 2020