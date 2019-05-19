Dungan, Mary Susan Mary Susan Dungan was born on March 22, 1946 and died on April 27, 2019. She is preceded in death by her beloved parents; Horace O. and Beth Dungan, her cherished dog, Franklin, and cousins Joyce Schowalter and Jill Carlson Marsh. Susan is survived by her God children; Juan Domininguez and Alma Dominguez Jaurequi, her husband Gabriel and their four children. Also survived by her first cousins: Jane Falletti Staton of Evansville, IN., and her children; Eric Dungan Carlson, Evanston, IL., and his children; Patricia Ann Carlson Grimmer of Canyon Lake, TX., and her children and Paul Richard Schowalter of Everett, WA. Susan graduated from Sedan High School and attended Wichita State University and developed a lifelong love of learning, continuing to take classes until the last few years. She was active in the Wichita community as a volunteer for Botanica, The Wichita Art Museum. The Wichita Symphony Orchestra, The Center for the Arts, Orpheum Theatre and others, as well as being a member of numerous book clubs. She owned several antique shops, conducted estate sales, worked in banks and at a law firm in Wichita. She had a wide range of interests and spent time on each of them: music, art, literature, gardening, her furry-family, travel and a really good conversation. In lieu of flowers or other acknowledgements of her death, donations may be made, as was done by Susan, to the Kansas Humane Society. Memorial Services will be held in Wichita at St. Stephens Episcopal Church, 7404 East Killarney Place, on May 24, 2019 at 2 p.m., and in Sedan, KS at the First Christian Church on May 25, 2019 at 3 P.M.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 19, 2019