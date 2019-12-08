DERBY-Boor, Mary Virginia Went to be with her Lord and Savior on Dec. 3, 2019 at the age of 94. She was born to Walter and Lourene Olive (Peak) Miller on February 1, 1925 in St. Paul, Kansas. Mary was a devoted mother and grandmother, she loved all of them and would do anything for her children and grandchildren. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carl; children, Shirley Boor, Carl Boor Jr and Theresa Blagg; 6 brothers and 1 sister; great great grandson, Jordan Gunter. She is survived by children, Ginny Boor, Kay Boor, Kathy Bell and Carla Hoefer; sister, Marie Kasparik; 20 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Visitation held on Fri. Dec. 13, from 9-10 am with Funeral Mass at 10am, both at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2300 E. Meadowlark Blvd, Derby, Kansas. Interment will follow the Funeral Mass in Girard Cemetery, Girard, Kansas at 2:00 pm on Dec. 13, 2019. Memorials may be sent to St. Anthony Family Shelter, 256 N. Ohio, Wichita, Kansas 67214. To share an online condolence: please visit www.affinityallfaithsmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 8, 2019