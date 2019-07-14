Cannon, Mary Virginia Passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the age of 93. A lifelong resident of the Wichita area, born at Wellington, Kansas on June 21, 1926 to parents, Isabel and William Hetrick. She was married to Merle J. Cannon for 61 years. She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Roberson; grandchildren, Sean (Carrie) Roberson and Sara McKinney; great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Jacob, Logan, Connor and Whitney along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her brothers, Clinton, Glenn, Claude, Kenneth, Gail and her sister, Theda Lake. In 1981 she retired as an Executive Secretary from General Motors, MIC branch. She and her husband owned a Western Auto Store in Mulvane, Kansas. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and family. She was involved many activities and enjoyed being a Midian Shrine Lady. She was a 60-year member of Rose Douglas, OES and loved working with the Rainbow girls. A celebration of her life will be held July 20, 2019, 10:30 AM, at the Kansas Masonic Home Auditorium, 402 S. Martinson. Memorials may be made to Midian Shrine Plane of Mercy at 130 N. Topeka, Wichita, KS, 67202. Mom will be missed by her relatives and many friends. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 14, 2019