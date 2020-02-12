VanSickle, Maryann Former Owner and Director of Models and Images modeling agency, died Sunday, February 9, 2020. Funeral Service will be at 2:00 pm, Friday, February 14, 2020, at Grace Presbyterian Church, 5002 E. Douglas, Wichita. Preceded in death by her parents, Rollie and Essie Haffner; sister, Imogene Haffner. Survived by her husband, Edwin "Bud" VanSickle; daughters, Suzanne (Ron) Eastman, Julie (Paul) Cramm; grandchildren, Bryce and Alex Eastman. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with Victory In The Valley, 3755 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS, 67218. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 12, 2020