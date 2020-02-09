Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Mashitah Mohd Yusoff. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

MALAYSIA-Yusoff, Dr. Mashitah Mohd Dr. Mashitah Mohd Yusoff was Senior Professor at the Faculty of Industrial Sciences & Technology in Pahang, Malaysia when she died. A former Deputy Vice Chancellor, Asst. Vice Chancellor and Dean, she had over thirty years' experience working in Malaysia and the United States in the chemical industry and in universities in Environmental Health & Safety, QA/QC, lecturing and management. She was the author of the Malaysian government policy on the maintenance of biodiversity. She played central roles in developing the Faculty of Industrial Sciences & Technology and Central Laboratory at UMP and the Institute for Tropical Biology & Conservation at Universiti Malaysia Sabah designing academic offerings, research focus and facilities. She was a member of a small team often credited with the meteoric rise of UMP, a young technical and non-research university in the ranking and rating realm dominated by research universities (QS and MyRA 5 star; QS 6th in Malaysia and 188 in Asia for 2018). With over 300 publications in top journals and over 3000 citations to-date, she continued to be actively engaged in research, postgraduate and postdoctoral supervision in addition to work on technical reports and policy matters. A Fellow of Institut Kimia Malaysia (IKM), long term member of the American Chemical Society (ACS) and Lifetime Member of the Golden Key Honor Society, she served until her death in the advisory capacity on the IKM Pahang Chapter and ACS Malaysia Chapter. She was conferred the Darjah Sultan Ahmad Shah on occasion of His Majesty's 86th birthday. She was Assistant Commissioner (Hon) of the Malaysia Civil Defense Force and Commandant of the Campus Corporate Work Force component by the Thinkery.net . v3.3.1. Dr. Mashitah Yusoff was educated in the same Convent school in Malaysia that educated her mother, and then in public Moslem schools. When she was ready for college, she was one of the first large group of international students, many from Malaysia, brought to WSU in the early 1970's by the new Intensive English Language program, which has since built a large population of international students at WSU. Mashitah signed up for her first course at WSU in 1980. She majored in Chemistry and eventually received her M.A. working under her advisor Dr. Anneke Allen. She completed her PhD, in 1998 working with her advisor Dr. Erich Talaty. When she was a student at WSU, she was a Board member of the Global Learning Center, founded a Student Global Learning Center, organized several international programs, and generally worked toward international understanding. She was sorry to leave her long time home in Wichita,, but thought that she owed much of her education to Malaysia and that she should return. She first went to Sarawak, in northern Borneo, where she taught students and also worked with the indigenous people, learning about their understanding of local plants and medicines. Her research Interest in traditional knowledge continued. She and her collaborators continued to direct efforts based on understandings developed from field work, traditional knowledge documentations and in silico methodologies. They screened for certain biologically active natural products molecules and attempted partial synthesis or synthesis of analogues which are too costly for industries to undertake today. They also worked with oils and extracts to carry out method development, method validation and product development. She said that the profound experience and strong grasp of fundamentals of science and engineering can influence entire development trajectories, identifying, discovering and generating solutions with a significant reduction to cost and time. She and her collaborators are multidisciplinary scientists and engineers who designed and synthesized organic and organometallic molecules of various molecular weights and structures. They developed materials with interesting properties for energy harvesting or storage, green or sustainable electronics, to improve recovery, as well as medical applications such as imaging dyes, biosensors, tissue scaffolds for tissue engineering, with a particular focus on the fundamental characterization of the materials and their applications. They also sought to explore different markets for technologies employing such materials. Dr. Yusoff traveled extensively, establishing collaborative research programs with universities in China, Japan, Indonesia, The Netherlands, and the United States. Her work with MIT and universities in Ohio often brought her to the United States. When she was in this country she always came to Kansas to visit her Wichita Family. She worked in Malaysia to help maintain a very enthusiastic group of WSU alumni. Dr. Yusoff is survived by her parents, of Pahang, Malaysia, and cousin Her father is a retired teacher and principal. Mashitah will be greatly missed by her Malaysian family, friends and students, and also by her "Wichita Family," with whom she remained in close touch. 