Mathew Glen Mork
1932 - 2020
May 29, 1932 - December 4, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Mork, Mathew Glen 88, passed away Friday, December 4th, 2020. He was born May 29th, 1932 to Mathew and Virginia (Fenner) Mork in Butler County, Kansas. He loved fishing, gardening and especially his Ministry. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Pauline; son, Mike; granddaughter, Melissa; and 11 siblings. Mathew is survived by his children, Tonya Bartholomew (William), Tim Mork (Connie), Marty Mork (Bonnie), Lori Hitchcock (Ernie); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Richard; sister, Mary. Visitation: Tuesday, December 8th, 2020, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Culbertson-Smith Mortuary, 115 South Seneca, Wichita. Funeral Service: 10:00 am, Wednesday, December 9th, 2020 at Culbertson-Smith Mortuary. Interment to follow at Kechi Cemetery.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Culbertson-Smith Mortuary - Wichita
DEC
9
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Culbertson-Smith Mortuary - Wichita
Funeral services provided by
Culbertson-Smith Mortuary - Wichita
115 South Seneca
Wichita, KS 67213
(316) 265-2646
