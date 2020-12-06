Mathew Glen MorkMay 29, 1932 - December 4, 2020Wichita, Kansas - Mork, Mathew Glen 88, passed away Friday, December 4th, 2020. He was born May 29th, 1932 to Mathew and Virginia (Fenner) Mork in Butler County, Kansas. He loved fishing, gardening and especially his Ministry. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Pauline; son, Mike; granddaughter, Melissa; and 11 siblings. Mathew is survived by his children, Tonya Bartholomew (William), Tim Mork (Connie), Marty Mork (Bonnie), Lori Hitchcock (Ernie); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Richard; sister, Mary. Visitation: Tuesday, December 8th, 2020, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Culbertson-Smith Mortuary, 115 South Seneca, Wichita. Funeral Service: 10:00 am, Wednesday, December 9th, 2020 at Culbertson-Smith Mortuary. Interment to follow at Kechi Cemetery.