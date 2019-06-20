ST. MARK-Simon, Mathias F. 86, passed away at his home in St. Mark, KS. He was a lifelong dairyman in the area. He was born on Feb. 9, 1933 to the late Frank and Clara (Smarsh) Simon. He is survived by his caregivers: Nancy Young and Dale Hageman, siblings Vincent Simon and Theresa Simon, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Mary Hageman, Reinard Simon, Bernard F. Simon, Louis Simon and Catherine Lauer. Memorial established with Interum Hospice and St. Mark Catholic Church Building Fund. Rosary service will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 6:30 pm with Funeral Mass on Friday, June 21, 2019. both at St. Mark Catholic Church, St. Mark, KS. Interment to follow at St. Mark Cemetery.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 20, 2019