Hilpert, Matt 31, licensed private investigator, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020. Visitation, 7:00 - 9:00 p.m.; Rosary 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 29; Funeral Service, 2:00 p.m., Thursday, January 30, all at Family Church, 11135 W. Kellogg Dr., Wichita, KS 67209. Survivors: wife, Ashley Schaeffer; children, Ashtyn and Austin Schaeffer; parents, Deborah and Thomas Hilpert, II; in-laws, Patty and Ron Griffin; sister, Cheryl (Christopher) Rhody and children, Annabelle and Georgia; sister-in-law, Amber (Kamil) Dys and children, Chase and Mila; grandparents, Donna Griffin, Margaret and Thomas Hilpert, I; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and other family. In lieu of flowers, memorial established with COMCARE Crisis Services, 635 N. Main, Wichita, KS 67203. Downing & Lahey West. www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 28, 2020
