Service Information
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Schott, Matthew Alexander age 48, father, son, brother, grandfather and independent general contractor, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019. No visitation. Memorial service 2 pm Thursday, Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. Matthew is preceded in death by his father, John A. Schott. Survivors include his daughter, Jessica Camacho; mother, Sharon Schott; brothers, John F. Schott and Mark A Schott (Karol); grandchildren, Saebree M. Thomas and Brinnley P. Camacho. In lieu of flowers, a donation of love may be made to his daughter, Jessica Camacho. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 17, 2019
Funeral Home Details