Service Information Broadway Mortuary 1147 South Broadway Street Wichita , KS 67211 (316)-262-3435 Celebration of Life 4:00 PM Central Christian Church, 2900 N. Rock Road Wichita , KS

Sheets, Matthew Brian 62, Passed away peacefully with his wife and family by his side on Saturday morning, September 21. Matt was born in Wichita on October 6, 1956 to Gerald and Betty Sheets. He graduated from Wichita Southeast High School and attended The University of Kansas, where he was a proud member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. He was an avid Jayhawk, Kansas City Chief and Kansas City Royals fan and season ticket holder. After graduation Matt was very successful in numerous private business ventures. He was also an active local entrepreneur and part owner with his brother Morrie in Mort's Cigar and Martini Bar in Wichita's Old Town. Matt was able to retire at the age of 50 and spend a lot of time just enjoying life, friends and refining his golf game. Matt held a membership at Crestview Country Club, where he spent many hours on the course with friends that will miss him enormously. Matt shared his success with others, and his quiet and unassuming generosity touched and improved the lives of so many. At the tender age of 57, Matt found true love. Matt and Ms. Sharon Sedivy were married September 20, 2014. It was the first marriage for each, and they shared five outstanding years together. Proceeded in death by his parents. Matt is survived by his wife, Sharon; brothers, Mark (Nancy) and Morrie (Jana); mother-in-law, Alma Sedivy; nephews, Max, Michael and Mitchell Sheets; nieces, Libby and Dani Sheets and his beloved dogs, Shelly and Paisley. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at 4:00 PM, Thursday, September 26 at Central Christian Church, 2900 N. Rock Road, Wichita, KS. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Connecting Point, c/o Rainbows United, 3223 N. Oliver, Wichita, KS 67220. Share condolences at



