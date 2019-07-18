HAYSVILLE-Ward, Matthew Cole 23, Construction Worker, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Memorial Service will be at 10:30 am, Friday, July 19, 2019, at South Rock Christian Church. Matt loved to fish, hunt, and spend time with friends and family. Preceded in death by his grandfather, Curtis Ward; grandparents, Eldon and Kathrine Stephens. Survived by his parents, C. Alan and Trudy Ann Ward of Haysville, KS; brother, Nathan (Kirsten) Ward of Derby; sister, Haley Ward of Haysville; grandmother, Cindy Ward of Haysville; nephews, Troy Ward, Abel Ward; niece, Thea Ward; great-grandmother, Billie Wright of Sedgwick, KS; numerous cousins, other relatives and friends; and his dog, Hank. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with: Pass It On - Outdoor Mentors, Inc., 310 E. 2nd St. N., Wichita, KS 67202; Passageways (providing hope for our veterans), Attn: Jennifer Garrison, 1912 N. Chambers Cir., Wichita, KS 67212; , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, KS 38105. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 18, 2019