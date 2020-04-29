Schaller, Matthew Craig 43, died Saturday, April 18, 2020. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, Friday, May 1, 2020, at Downing & Lahey West Mortuary. Private Family Memorial Service will be livestreamed at 3:00 pm, Friday, May 1, 2020, at www.dlwichita.com. Matthew was a kind and gentle soul and was loved by all his family, especially his nieces and nephews. He was a longtime Cessna Aircraft employee. Matthew enjoyed fishing, the outdoors, water sports, and was a shark enthusiast. He was an avid KU and Chiefs fan. Survived by his father, Tim (Doris) Schaller of Larned, KS; mother, Janet (Dwayne) Dick of Hutchinson, KS; brother, Randy (Libby) Schaller of Overland Park, KS; sister, Amy (Josh) Morris of Olathe, KS; step-sister, Kristin (Chris) Wilson of Leawood, KS; step-brother, Mark (Janell) Reichuber of Olathe, KS; grandmother, Betty Williamson of Hutchinson, KS; ten nieces & nephews. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with Pass It On - Outdoor Mentors, Inc., 310 E 2nd St N, Wichita, KS 67202. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 29, 2020