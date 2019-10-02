Matthew Don "Pewn" Weidner

Weidner, Matthew Don "Pewn" 38, CNC Machinist, born February 18, 1981, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019. Memorial Service will be 1pm, Saturday, October 5, at North Heights Christian Church, 3030 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219. He is survived by his parents, Marilyn Weidner and Patrick Turner; children, Drayton Weidner, Kaitlyn Thompson and Jeremiah Moore; fiancée, Krista Pottier; step-children, Micah Rogers, Isaiah Rogers and Alex Pottier; brother, Daniel (Danielle) Weidner; sister Crystal Weidner (Dustin); and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who loved him dearly. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Union Rescue Mission, 2800 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 2, 2019
