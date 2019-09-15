Sutton, Matthew J. Age 40, Buyer at Weckworth Manufacturing, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019. He is survived by his parents, Larry and Terri Sutton; his sisters, Kimberly Montiel (Joe) and Sarah Rupp (Garrett); and his niece and nephew, Brenna Rupp and Jacob Montiel. Matthew was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bill & Louise Sutton and Jerry & Sharon Kisley; and his uncle and nephew, Steve Kisley and Sean Montiel. Memorial services will be on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Cochran Mortuary, Chapel of the Roses, 1411 N. Broadway St. Wichita, KS, 67211. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in his name with the , 236 S. Topeka St. 67202. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 15, 2019