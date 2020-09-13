Matthew Lee BlattnerAugust 2, 1963 - September 10, 2020Wichita, Kansas - assembler for CNH Manufacturing, beloved husband, father, brother and friend passed away on Sept. 10, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents Calvin and Lois (Wimberly) Blattner. Survived by his wife Teresa, sons Chris Breshears, Jarrett Blattner, Jackson Blattner, brother Tom (Vernez) Blattner, sisters Deborah (Dana) Conover, Kay Blattner, Mary (Mark) Reasoner, Nancy (Michael) Lloyd, many extended family and friends. Visitation from 1-5pm with family present from 3-5pm on Fri., Sept. 18th at Resthaven Mortuary. Celebration of life service will be held at 10am, Sat. Sept. 19, 2020 at Evangel Assembly of God Church, 11444 W. 21st, Wichita, KS 67205. Graveside Service will follow at 4pm in Fairmount Cemetery in Jetmore, KS.