Matthew Lee Blattner
1963 - 2020
Matthew Lee Blattner
August 2, 1963 - September 10, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - assembler for CNH Manufacturing, beloved husband, father, brother and friend passed away on Sept. 10, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents Calvin and Lois (Wimberly) Blattner. Survived by his wife Teresa, sons Chris Breshears, Jarrett Blattner, Jackson Blattner, brother Tom (Vernez) Blattner, sisters Deborah (Dana) Conover, Kay Blattner, Mary (Mark) Reasoner, Nancy (Michael) Lloyd, many extended family and friends. Visitation from 1-5pm with family present from 3-5pm on Fri., Sept. 18th at Resthaven Mortuary. Celebration of life service will be held at 10am, Sat. Sept. 19, 2020 at Evangel Assembly of God Church, 11444 W. 21st, Wichita, KS 67205. Graveside Service will follow at 4pm in Fairmount Cemetery in Jetmore, KS.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Resthaven Mortuary
SEP
19
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Evangel Assembly of God Church
Memories & Condolences
September 12, 2020
A great friend and neighbor, always worked hard for his family, condolences to his family.
Steve Oakley
Friend
