BELLE PLAINE-Ast, Matthew W. of Belle Plaine, KS, died Thursday, Apr 4, 2019 at his home in Belle Plaine, KS at the age of 52. Matt was born the son of Beverly (Neises) and Daniel Ast on Saturday, Mar 25, 1967 in Wellington, KS. Matt graduated from Belle Plaine High School in 1985. Following high school, he attended Wichita Area Vo-Tech and graduated with a mechanic degree. Matt served his country in the United States Marine Corps from Jan of 1991 to Jan of 1997. Farming was a large part of Matt's life. He farmed as a child through college and continued after his military service. Matt was most recently employed at Rand Graphics for 18 years. On Oct 29, 2000, Matthew and Tina Caudell were united in marriage in Eureka Springs, AR. Together they celebrated 18 years of marriage.Survivors include his wife, Tina Ast of Belle Plaine, KS; daughter, Kali Becker and her husband, Blake of Haysville, KS; daughter, Kati Ast of Belle Plaine, KS; mother and step-father, Beverly and Don Scobee of Belle Plaine, KS; father and step-mother, Daniel and Linda Ast of Belle Plaine, KS; sisters, Cindy Scheerger and her husband, Kelly of Belle Plaine, KS, Kristen Price and her husband, Josh of Derby, KS, Ralynn Teare of Elco, Nevada; brother, Jamie Lake of Woodward, OK along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents. Memorial services for Matt will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, Apr 9, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, Belle Plaine, Kansas. Interment with military honors will follow at the Belle Plaine Cemetery, Belle Plaine, KS. Memorials at with Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice. Contributions may be mailed or left with the funeral home.To share a memory or leave condolences, please visit



