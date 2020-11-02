Mattie BrownMarch 29, 1930 - October 28, 2020Wichita, Kansas - Wichita - Brown, Mattie Belle, 90, died Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Visitation will be 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm, with the family to receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Smith Mortuary, Derby. Graveside Service: 2:00 pm, Friday, November 6, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery 6231 W. 47th St. S. Wichita. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dorsey (Yo) Brown; son, Loyd Brown; grandson, Travis Brown; three siblings, O.V. Jennings, Opal Kirby, Boodle Woods. Mattie is survived by her two daughters, Margaret Brown, Janet Winters (Steve); four grandchildren, Stephanie Prieto (Alex), Jennifer Cotlar, Logan Brown, and Zachary Brown (Dylan); and great grandchildren, Alexis Prieto, Mattix, Easton, Taylor, and Brianna Cotlar.