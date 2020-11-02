1/1
Mattie Brown
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mattie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mattie Brown
March 29, 1930 - October 28, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Wichita - Brown, Mattie Belle, 90, died Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Visitation will be 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm, with the family to receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Smith Mortuary, Derby. Graveside Service: 2:00 pm, Friday, November 6, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery 6231 W. 47th St. S. Wichita. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dorsey (Yo) Brown; son, Loyd Brown; grandson, Travis Brown; three siblings, O.V. Jennings, Opal Kirby, Boodle Woods. Mattie is survived by her two daughters, Margaret Brown, Janet Winters (Steve); four grandchildren, Stephanie Prieto (Alex), Jennifer Cotlar, Logan Brown, and Zachary Brown (Dylan); and great grandchildren, Alexis Prieto, Mattix, Easton, Taylor, and Brianna Cotlar.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith Mortuary - Derby
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS 67037
(316) 788-2828
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved