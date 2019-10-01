Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mattie Jo Savute. View Sign Service Information Old Mission Mortuary/Cemetery/Crematory - Wichita 3424 E. 21st Street N. Wichita , KS 67208 (316)-686-7311 Send Flowers Notice

Savute, Mattie Jo 92, was born March 15, 1927 in Salem, Illinois, to James R. Balding and Corrine Heath. She passed away September 27, 2019 in Wichita, Kansas. Mattie was married to John Savute June 12, 1950 three years after graduating from North High. With that marriage, they had three children, Karen Gelvin, Pete Savute and Andretta Crider. She loved to travel the world with her husband in their private plane, where she would buy flashy trinkets everywhere they went. She enjoyed her involvement in many athletic activities and never missed a game. Mattie is known for threatening many umpires. Her survivors include 2 children, Pete (Janice) Savute and Andretta Crider; 7 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; 1 sister, Vonola Ferguson; many more family and loving friends and 1 son-in-law, Jeff Gelvin. Mattie was preceded in death by her parents, James and Corrine Balding; husband, of 50 years, John; daughter, Karen Gelvin; granddaughter, Julie Zittergruen; son-in-law, John Crider, and three siblings, Francis, Margie and Lewis. A viewing will be 11-12 pm with a service following on Wednesday, October 2, at St. Paul's Methodist Church, 1356 N Broadway, Wichita, KS 67214. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Houston Grand Angels, 1306 Briar Bayou Dr., Houston, TX 77077, Honor Flight P.O. Box 2371 Hutchinson, KS 67506 or donor's choice.



