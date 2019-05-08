Freeman-Brooks, Mattie Lee born in Okmulgee, Oklahoma February 13, 1930, passed away on May 4, 2019 in Wichita, Kansas. Survived by children, Loretta J. Butler, Clifford C. Brooks, Brenda (Carlos) Brooks-Lyday & Sonya (Neville) Haynes; sisters, Mary Elizabeth Mitchell & Lucille Haywood; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren. Rosary will be held 7:00 PM Friday, May 10, 2019 at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church. Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Saturday, May 11, 2019 at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 8, 2019