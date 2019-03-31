DERBY-Maynard, Maude Ann 86, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019. She was born March 14, 1933 to Harry and Clara (Spry) Young in Urich, MO. Ann was a genuine, kind and compassionate soul, a devoted and loving wife, grandmother, friend and loyal sorority sister. She enjoyed arts and crafts and was a talented artist, who found success as a seamstress and florist. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 65 years, Jimmie Maynard; children, Patricia Ann Maynard and Benny Wayne Maynard; and siblings, Betty Lee Doll and Benny Young. Maude is survived by her children, Donn (Georgia) Maynard, Jana (Tim) Littleford, and Dallas (Joe Mandrino) Maynard; grandchildren, Kevin (Dana) Swinger, Brian Maynard, Susan Maynard, Justin Winans, Kirsti Littleford, Mykayla Littleford; and Juniper Mandrino; great-grandchildren, Angelina Mendoza and Antonio Mendoza; siblings, Elaine (Eddie) Turner and Melvin (Vonna) Young; and extended family. Memorial Service: 2 pm, Friday, April 5, 2019 at Hillside Christian Church, 8330 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita, KS 67206. Memorial contributions may be made to Hillside Christian Church, 8330 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita, KS. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 31, 2019