Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maude Ann Maynard. View Sign

DERBY-Maynard, Maude Ann 86, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019. She was born March 14, 1933 to Harry and Clara (Spry) Young in Urich, MO. Ann was a genuine, kind and compassionate soul, a devoted and loving wife, grandmother, friend and loyal sorority sister. She enjoyed arts and crafts and was a talented artist, who found success as a seamstress and florist. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 65 years, Jimmie Maynard; children, Patricia Ann Maynard and Benny Wayne Maynard; and siblings, Betty Lee Doll and Benny Young. Maude is survived by her children, Donn (Georgia) Maynard, Jana (Tim) Littleford, and Dallas (Joe Mandrino) Maynard; grandchildren, Kevin (Dana) Swinger, Brian Maynard, Susan Maynard, Justin Winans, Kirsti Littleford, Mykayla Littleford; and Juniper Mandrino; great-grandchildren, Angelina Mendoza and Antonio Mendoza; siblings, Elaine (Eddie) Turner and Melvin (Vonna) Young; and extended family. Memorial Service: 2 pm, Friday, April 5, 2019 at Hillside Christian Church, 8330 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita, KS 67206. Memorial contributions may be made to Hillside Christian Church, 8330 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita, KS.



DERBY-Maynard, Maude Ann 86, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019. She was born March 14, 1933 to Harry and Clara (Spry) Young in Urich, MO. Ann was a genuine, kind and compassionate soul, a devoted and loving wife, grandmother, friend and loyal sorority sister. She enjoyed arts and crafts and was a talented artist, who found success as a seamstress and florist. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 65 years, Jimmie Maynard; children, Patricia Ann Maynard and Benny Wayne Maynard; and siblings, Betty Lee Doll and Benny Young. Maude is survived by her children, Donn (Georgia) Maynard, Jana (Tim) Littleford, and Dallas (Joe Mandrino) Maynard; grandchildren, Kevin (Dana) Swinger, Brian Maynard, Susan Maynard, Justin Winans, Kirsti Littleford, Mykayla Littleford; and Juniper Mandrino; great-grandchildren, Angelina Mendoza and Antonio Mendoza; siblings, Elaine (Eddie) Turner and Melvin (Vonna) Young; and extended family. Memorial Service: 2 pm, Friday, April 5, 2019 at Hillside Christian Church, 8330 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita, KS 67206. Memorial contributions may be made to Hillside Christian Church, 8330 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita, KS. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close