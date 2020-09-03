1/1
Maureen Snell
Maureen Snell
August 31, 2020
Wichita, KS - 77, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020, after a three-year struggle with pancreatic cancer. Rosary, 9:30 a.m.; Mass of Christian Burial, 10:00 a.m., both Saturday, September 5 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 645 N. 119th Street, Wichita, KS 67235. Maureen was born in Janesville, Wisconsin, to Maurice and Jerry McCarthy, who preceded her in death. In Great Falls, Montana, Maureen was an interpreter for deaf and hard of hearing students who were mainstreamed into the public-school system. After moving to Wichita, Kansas, she was hired as secretary to the Scout Executive of the Quivira Council, Boy Scouts of America. Maureen married the love of her life, Bill Snell, on June 8, 1985, and they were happily married for 35 years. She is survived by her husband, Bill of the home; son, Michael Bunjer of Frederick, MD; daughter, Kris Howard of Wichita, KS; stepson, Bill Snell, and stepdaughter, Paula Knott (Kevin) both of Topeka, KS. She is also survived by brothers, Tom McCarthy (Michelle) of Leawood, KS, Patrick McCarthy (Heidi) of Olathe, KS, and sister, Shellie Watson (Ron) of Kansas City, MO, seven grandchildren, four great-grand-children, and many dear cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. There will be no reception after the Mass. A gathering will be planned after all danger of the virus has passed. In lieu of flowers for the Funeral Mass, the family would appreciate donations to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Downing and Lahey Mortuary West. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com


Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Rosary
09:30 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
SEP
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
