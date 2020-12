Aunt Maureta has been part of our family's & my life since my earliest memories. Taking care of Sherri & I when the folks were out, to hosting the countless large family gatherings, to nearly daily talking with mom about everything - a lot to do with the latest sales or entering contests. (Winning a bunch too - one example was all the typewriters won in one contest seemed like each one of us kids got our own. Or the time mom borrowed their pet rabbit and snapping turtle to win a "unique pet" contest for a bunch of toys). Cooking these huge dinners during all the holidays. And we can never forget Aunt Helen, Aunt Maureta, & mom would be always working on enormous hobbies that would take up big parts of each one's house. My most recent memory was just a few weeks ago. It was the first time ever Mom and Aunt Maureta got to facetime. It was on their shared 95th birthday. Mom was in the hospital in Oklahoma and they had not talked in a long time. They jabbered like old times - about their hair, who was wearing what - mom was in a hospital gown and wished she could get into her clothes like sis. Always covering memories of growing up on the farm in western Kansas. I am so blessed to have such a great family and my Aunt Maureta was a huge part of our life.

Gregg L Evans

Family